Liverpool remains in contention for the Premier League after having won with great difficulty this Tuesday against Aston Villa 2-1, in a postponed match of matchday 33 of the English championship.

With this result, Liverpool tied on 86 points with Manchester City, that on Wednesday he could recover his head alone if he beats Wolverhampton.

The ‘Citizens’ remain in the lead due to a better goal difference (+68 to +65), with one game less.

“We’re still hunting like crazy,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp explained after the game.

“We only know that we have to win, that nothing changes and now to recover to play the FA Cup final. There is no mercy,” added the German.

More praise for the Colombian

Sadio Mané thanked Luis Díaz, who was in charge of making the pass for him to score Liverpool’s second goal.



“When Luis received the ball, I knew he was going to cross, so I just wanted to be ready. It was a good cross from Diaz and I was in the area. Even without power, I usually score and that’s what I tried to do,” Mane told Sky Sports.

And I add: “I know him very well, he’s a great player. I just try to enjoy every moment. It’s about the team. The boys make it easier for me.”

