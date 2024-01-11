Sadio Mane is going through one of its best moments, both professionally and personally. The 31-year-old footballer will compete in his native country for the African Cup of Nations, which will begin on January 13 and end on February 11, 2024. But that is not all: after recognizing his contribution to the construction of a stadium in Bambali, A piece of news came to light that he starred in and left everyone speechless.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia prepares its defense with all its weapons against the Fifa sanction

Happens that Sadio Mane31 years old, married his girlfriend Aisha Tamba, as announced by the national media IGFM this Sunday. The surprise derived from the low profile that the footballer maintained regarding his relationship with the young woman, since he was unknown publicly.

Aisha Tamba He is 19 years old and was born in Casamanca, whose native language is Madingue, just like that of the athlete. According to the aforementioned media, the young woman is the daughter of the architect of Mané, Amadou Tambaand his family environment is humble.

Also: Colombia, sanctioned by Fifa for the World Cup qualifiers: these are the details

According to the English media The Daily Mail, Aisha Tamba She had prearranged her marriage with the soccer player since she was a child. She even revealed that the former player of the Liverpool He paid his school fees. Cable clarify that the legal age of consent in Senegal It's 16 years old.

In a 2019 interview, the athlete said: “I wanted to get married, but you know that marriage is a little complicated” and revealed: “I remember that one day my mother and my uncle wanted me to get married.” [como se hace en los pueblos] with a 14-year-old girl.” Until now, it is not known if the girl in question and the brand new wife of Mané they are the same person.

For now, the wedding took place in Keur Massar, in Dakar, in the middle of a “discreet” ceremony attended only by the couple's closest relatives. Neither the Colombian Luis Díaz nor Jürgen Klopp were invited to the wedding due to the discretion they decided to handle.

Read here: Arturo Vidal excites América de Cali: he gave clues about his future

Mané and an act of solidarity in his native Senegal

The forward of Al-Nassr, club in which he shares the dressing room with the Colombian David Ospina and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, participated in the construction of a new stadium in Bambali, Senegalon the mud field that saw him take his first steps in soccer, according to the local media Press Sports.

This fact, they described, was “an act of generosity” on the part of the athlete, in tribute to the commitment he has to his community and the sports infrastructure of his country.

While, Mané will contest in the coming days the African Cup of Nations, in charge of the African Football Confederation, which will begin on January 13 and will take place in Ivory Coast. So, Senegal will face the defense of its first title in this category.

SPORTS

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

More news in EL TIEMPO