Monday, May 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: runner-up with Liverpool in the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

The Colombian was key in the scaffolding of his team.

Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1, did their homework, but Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa gave them the title Pep Guardiola’s men, while Jurgen Klopp’s men, including the Colombian Luis Díaz, kept the subtitle.

Advance…

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

See also  Juan Sebastián Muñoz, two off the lead in a tight Mexico Open

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #runnerup #Liverpool #Premier #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nintendo and online, Reggie Fils-Aime reveals why the company has fallen behind

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.