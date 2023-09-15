Luis Diaz He has become one of the greatest references of Colombian football in international football, his dribbles and goals with Liverpool have catapulted him to be among the best players in Europe, just as his childhood idol did in his day.

(It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz: ruled out for the Liverpool match? Klopp indicated his concern).

The winger of the Colombian National Team confessed at a publicity event and revealed who was the player who caught his attention the most when he was a child and who inspired him to become the footballer he is now.

Luis Díaz, without hesitation, expressed that his greatest childhood idol is Ronaldinho. The magic that the Brazilian had with his feet in the boots fell in love with the guajiro who tries to replicate some of those plays with the Colombian National Team and Liverpool in England.

(Read here: See all of Lionel Messi’s goals in his career: for collectors and football fans).

“I have always liked Ronaldinho and I always grew up wanting to play like him,” said the Colombian in a video published on social networks in the last few hours.

Besides, Luis Díaz highlighted the play of Lionel Messi and Neymar, and explained that they are also two of his references in the form of his game and are players whom he admires in international football.

Luis Díaz and his present at Liverpool

Luis Díaz has had a dream start to the season with Liverpool in England, in his first four Premier League games He scored two goals and became one of the key players in coach Jürguen Klopp’s team.

However, in the last few hours it was revealed that the Colombian player could be left out of the German strategist’s plans for this Saturday’s match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool for the English league date.

Luis Díaz was a starter in both matches for the Colombian National Team in the qualifying rounds. See also Luis Díaz, unstoppable: see his great assist for Mané's goal

Lucho arrived at 9 in the morning. So, we’ll see where we can go from there. I didn’t see it yet

Luis Díaz landed in England this Friday, after the long flight that took him back to his club after playing with the Colombian National Team. The guajiro could not train normally in recent days and could be one of the sensitive absences for the ‘reds’ on matchday 5 of the Premier League.

In fact, Jürguen Klopp, Liverpool coach, spoke at a press conference about the possible absence of the Colombian in the starting XI of the Merseyside team.

(We tell you: Messi’s son emulates his father and debuts at the Inter Miami academy).

“Lucho arrived at 9 in the morning. So, we’ll see where we can go from there. I haven’t seen it yet, I will see them today and tomorrow we will make decisions about the game,” explained coach Jürgen Klopp about one of his usual starters. The decision would be made after the last practice this Friday and even at the same time of the game.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO