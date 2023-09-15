Luis Díaz arrived in Liverpool after playing both games in the South American qualifiers with the Colombian National Team. against Venezuela in Barranquilla (1-0) and against Chile, on a terrible field in Santiago (0-0).

He barely reported and that is why his club does not seem to be clear about whether or not he will be available for this Saturday’s Premier League duel. Liverpool visits Wolverhampton at 6:30 am (Colombian time).

Klopp could leave Luis Díaz out of the game

Luis Díaz landed in England this Friday, after the long flight that took him back to his club after playing with the Colombian National Team. The guajiro could not train normally in recent days and could be one of the sensitive absences for the ‘reds’ on matchday 5 of the Premier League.

In fact, Jurguen KloppLiverpool coach, spoke at a press conference about the possible absence of the Colombian in the starting XI of the Merseyside team.

“Lucho arrived at 9 in the morning. So, we’ll see where we can go from there. I haven’t seen it yet, I will see them today and tomorrow we will make decisions about the game,” explained coach Jürgen Klopp about one of his usual starters. The decision would be made after the last practice this Friday and even at the same time of the game.

“With the quality of the players I am very, very happy. The potential they have is really good and I love working with them because they are open,” added the German about the Colombian and also about the Argentine Alexis Mac Allister, another with a lot of wear and tear in qualifying, since he played in La Paz, and Darwin Núñez, holder of Uruguay with Bielsa.

Although Luis Díaz and Alexis Mac Allister would not be the only South Americans who would miss the game against the Wolves: “I haven’t seen him (Darwin) yet, but obviously we had contact and he said he was fine, but we will see that now and we will take a couple of decisions there. “Darwin should be fine,” said the German.

Luis Díaz and Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool player and manager. Photo: Instagram of Luis Díaz and EFE

Liverpool will not be able to count on their right back Alexander-Arnold for the match due to injury, nor their captain Virgil Van Dijk due to suspension, but Konaté and Thiago will be there, recovered from physical problems.

