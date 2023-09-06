Luis Díaz has become one of the Key pieces of Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool since his arrival in January 2022. His presentations at Anfield Road have allowed him to win the hearts of the ‘reds’ fans in a very short time.

The peasant had an important irruption in his first months playing in English football. He managed to score four goals in 963 minutes disputed with the Liverpool jacket, in Premier, and was key for his club to play the finals of the Champions League, FA Cup and reach the last date of the English league with options to win the title.

Luis Díaz’s barrier in England that he has not been able to overcome



It’s very hard, I’m not going to lie to you, but it’s really better and I’ve improved in that sense.

Despite having achieved a great fit into the Liverpool structure from day one, Luis Díaz confessed that he continues to live in a difficult situation in the British Isles that he has not been able to overcome after a year and a half.

In an interview with the official Liverpool website, the winger of the Colombian National Team revealed that English is still a pending task in his growth as an English soccer player: “It’s very hard, I’m not going to lie to you, but it’s really going better and I’ve improved in that sense.”

Of course, he expressed that his English has improved over time, but he lacks that fluid communication with his teammates who speak the language perfectly.

“Yes, it’s good, my English is much better. I am trying to have a lot of classes now at home and my level of comprehension when listening is better, but when speaking it is a little more difficult”, explained the peasant.

Luis Díaz and his football change at Liverpool



I would say that since I’ve been here I’ve gained in intensity and have a little more aggressiveness

The Colombian player managed to have a dream start to the season with the Liverpool jersey and has stood out in the first four dates of English football, where scored two goals in 261 minutes of play in the Premier League.

One of the keys in the development of Luis Díaz’s game is the footballing maturity he has had under the orders of Jürgen Klopp, and he highlighted that since his arrival in England he has exploited several qualities.

“I would say that since I have been here I have gained in intensity and I have a little more aggressiveness (…) Perhaps I was already developing those things in Porto, because I also learned a lot in those aspects there. When you come to Europe, you work a lot more on those facets of your game, being aggressive,” said the winger.

I have great teammates and I play alongside big name players that I used to see playing on TV at some point.

And he added: “I am incredibly happy to be here, very comfortable and very happy. I always try to enjoy every minute. I have great teammates and I play alongside renowned players, whom at some point I used to see playing on television”.

On the other hand, ‘Lucho’ revealed his relationship with the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and the Argentine Alexis Mac Allister, with whom he has managed to establish a good relationship.

“Alexis and I have had a good friendship since he arrived. He has been very close to me and, of course, to the other South American players; we spend a lot of time together with Darwin and Alisson, and we all get along very well.”

And he stressed the qualities of the Argentine, who came to Liverpool this season from Brighton: “As for what Alexis brings to the team, well, he has a lot of quality. He makes the team play and brings real dynamism. He is not only excellent with the ball, but also without it: he always tries to make sure he is in the right position and makes the right decision.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

