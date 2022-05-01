By winning by the minimum difference in Newcastle (1-0), Liverpool and the Colombian Luis Díaz They continue to put pressure on Manchester City, in the fight for the Premier League title.

Díaz has earned a place in the head of the German coach, Jurgen Klopp, but the peasant does not stop there and think big.

“Thank God that everything is running well, it was what I wanted, I came to contribute my grain of sand to the team. It’s going well They are giving me confidence, both the coaching staff and my teammates. Since I arrived they let me know that he was one of the family and that helps a lot. What I have been doing is what characterizes me”, said the Colombian.

Is it feasible to meet the goals?

Luis Diaz has been key to the club since he arrived at Liverpool earlier this season, so much so that he is one of Klopp’s darlings.

Of the match against Newcastle, he warned: “It was not specified, but in general it was a great game, the result was obtained, which is the most important thing. It was difficult, complicated, but we counteracted what the opposing team did”.



Díaz is clear about it and has well-designed objectives, he works to achieve them, next to his companions in the squad. He has already won, on penalties, the League Cup against Chelsea.

“The most important thing is recovery, to recover well and mentally to be very well. Rest day by day, game after game, what’s to come is going to be hard, you can conquer the tournaments that we are playing (League, FA Cup and Champions League). We fight for that and we are going to give everything to achieve it”, he added.

Sports