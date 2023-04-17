Luis Diaz smiles. This Monday, April 17, he could return to the courts after seven months out due to a knee injury. The Colombian soccer player would not be a starter, but he will be among those called up for Liverpool on their visit to Leeds.

The two clubs are experiencing a difficult season. While Liverpool does not resign itself to giving up in search of a quota for the next Champions LeagueLeeds, from the also Colombian Luis Sinisterragives a battle not to lose the category, in a very close dispute between nine teams.

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, confirmed the return of Luis Díaz, who has been happy to return to training with his teammates and is ready to play again. Thiago Alcántara would also return.

“(Luis Díaz) He is 100% ready and training; now he has to reintegrate. He will be in the call for this weekend if nothing strange happens,” Klopp acknowledged.

“It’s like having a new player. But he is a player who is settled, he is improving his English and he is much more comfortable with everything. We are very happy that he is back, he is a breath of fresh air. He is always with a smile in the mouth and now we have to see how to get him back little by little”, said the German coach.

When and where to see Leeds vs. Liverpool?

The Elland Road stadium will be the scene of the possible return of Luis Díaz.

When: April 17, 2023

Hour: 2 p.m. (Colombia)

Where to see: ESPN and Star+

