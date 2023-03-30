Luis Diaz It has been one of the sensitive casualties that Liverpool has had in recent times. The moment of the Merseyside team is not the best, since they are far from the fight for the Premier League, in which they just began to have an ideal recovery, to reach European competitions.

After removal of Champions, Liverpool only has the league left, to continue adding and reach a place in the Champions League zone. The team is currently sixth with 42 units, leaving a disappointing season, due to the results.

With this panorama and a loss like the Colombian, the need for his return is understood, who at the start of the season had stood out and stood up. The winger has not seen action since October 2022, already completing nearly five months without action.

Diaz back

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal. Photo: Robin Jones. Getty Images See also Historic, Juve in the quarterfinals of the Youth League: AZ Alkmaar beaten on penalties

The news is finally encouraging. Liverpool himself published a short clip on his Twitter account in which the entrance to the stadium is seen. Luis Díaz with his teammates to start training this Thursday.

Díaz appears smiling, adjusting his training clothes, while the camera follows him.

(Read also: Piqué invoices without mentioning Shakira: the millionaire that Kings League left him)

Díaz was injured in October of last year, underwent knee surgery in December and has been recovering ever since.

It was said in press versions that after the Fifa date it was zero hour for his return to group practices, since he had been training specifically.

Photo: Screenshot





The initial plan with Díaz, according to the Liverpool Echo, is to take him little by little, but according to the needs, Liverpool could speed up his return, taking into account that he has a rather difficult schedule.

On Saturday, Liverpool will visit Manchester City. Then, on Tuesday, they will be a visitor again, against Chelsea, and on Sunday the 9th they will host Arsenal. There will be three very high-level duels in which Liverpool will play their season.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news