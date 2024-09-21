Luis Diaz continues on a roll in the Premier League and this Saturday he scored again in the game of Liverpool against the Bournemouthon the fifth date of the Premier League.

Díaz scored in the 26th minute of the match and did so again two minutes later, making it a comfortable 2-0 for his team.

He was the most important striker, the one who brought danger and scored two goals in a short period of time, which gave peace of mind to the team that is looking to climb up the table.