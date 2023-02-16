The Colombian Luis Diaz He is advancing in his recovery process after his knee injury and it is reason enough for all of Liverpool to be excited about his return.

After undergoing knee surgery in December and having several weeks of rehabilitation, this Thursday, ‘Lucho’ finally started working in the field.

the return is coming

The end of the Colombian National Team was seen jogging around the field with David Rydings, the coach in charge of his process.

“Great to see you back on the pitch,” wrote the official Liverpool account on social media, where they shared a photo back on the field.

Journalist Keifer MacDonald of the Liverpool Echo reported that “He still has a few weeks, at least, to go back into action as contact introduction is a gradual process.”

The good news comes a week before facing Real Madrid, a match for which he will not be available. However, in March when the round of 16 was played in Champions League at the Bernabéu, Díaz could already be enabled. That game will be on March 15.

The news about the Colombian cheered the fans of the ‘Reds’, who can’t wait for his return. On social networks they constantly express their desire to see him soon on the pitch.

New look’

In this public reappearance of Luis Díaz, his new physical appearance drew attention. Now, Díaz’s hair is a little longer, but he also surprises with a goatee that he did not have before.

The lock-style beard became popular in the 90s. It denotes an aspect of authority and command in whoever wears it.

Aesthetic experts say that the goatee is perfect if the face is rounded. Does it look like Lucho?

SPORTS AND FUTBOLRED WRITING

