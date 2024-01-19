Everything was joy in the halls of the Liverpoolthe English club closed an incredible first season: it is first in the Premier League and continues in the race for the titles of the League Cup and FA Cup.

It may be of interest to you: Barranquilla will not be able to apply to host the Pan American Games, says the Olympic Committee

However, the tranquility faded this Thursday due to the health of one of its stars, the attacker Mohamed Salah who presented physical discomfort and worries half Liverpool.

Salah He played as a starter with his national team Egypt in party of the African Cup of Nations against Ghana. Before the end of the first half, the attacker had to leave the field due to a physical problem that has the English team on alert.

Salah He lay on the grass for a few moments and after receiving assistance he was replaced. According to the first press reports, it would be a hamstring problem that is worrying in Liverpool.

Read here: Tatiana Calderón: 'Motor racing is still a sexist sport'

His possible loss sparks anxiety in Liverpool ahead of what is to come in the season.

Klopp's concern for Salah's health

We all know that Mo (Salah) rarely goes out or needs to go out, so there is definitely something

The German coach Jurgen Klopp He spoke this Friday about the injury suffered by the Egyptian striker and revealed the conversation he had with his player.

“We do not know anything. I spoke with him last night and, as with these injuries, we have to continue evaluating him. That's what they're doing now and then we'll know more. Of course, at the time it was a shock: 'Oh my God, what's happening?' He felt it (the pinch), and we all know that he rarely Mo (Salah) comes out or needs to come out, so there's definitely something. Let's see, but right now I don't have more information,” explained the German coach.

Also: Lucas González would have a bombshell turn: with an option in another great Colombian soccer player

And he added: “We'll see, that depends on the diagnosis. There will be an ultrasound and they will do an MRI. “Then we will know what it is and see what plans Egypt has, but it is too early, I am sorry.”

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

For his part, the coach Egypt, Rui Victoria, He released some somewhat encouraging statements: “I hope it's not a big problem. I don't know (Salah's injury status) because it's too early to see anything. “I think it's not serious, but we'll see if Salah recovers.”

If it is a muscle problem, 'Pharaoh' will have to rest for several weeks to get back to 100%. If it is confirmed to be a hamstring problem, he risks more than six weeks out.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO