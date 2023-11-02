Luis Díaz has received all kinds of messages and support from all angles of football and sports for the kidnapping of his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, who was kidnapped by the ELN, the National Government confirmed this Thursday.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz: this is how England reacts to the kidnapping of the player’s father by the ELN

From Jürguen Klopp, to several former Liverpool stars, they have spoken out about the kidnapping that took place last Saturday afternoon by men traveling on motorcycles in the municipality of Barrancas, La Guajira.

“Lucho is an incredible player and we knew that, but then you see him in the building and he is the person who always smiles, so we really care about him. We try to support him now as much as we can, many things out of our hands“said the Liverpoo coach.

And I add: “‘Lucho’ is one of us. Putting the shirt on him was a nice gesture; He knows we are here for him. The reaction from the stadium was also special: all the fans are behind him. Our motto is ‘You will never walk alone.’”

Jürgen Klopp and Jota’s tribute to Luis Díaz.

Liverpool owner’s wife sends message to Luis Díaz

Liverpool have understood the difficult situation their star is going through; For this reason, he decided that it was not prudent to call him up for the matches against Nottingham Forest, in the Premier League, and against Bournemouth, in the English League Cup.

Also: Former Liverpool player expresses solidarity with Luis Díaz: ‘He must be living hell’

After it was confirmed that the ELN had kidnapped Luis Díaz’s father, Linda Pizzuti, wife of millionaire John W. Henry, owner of Liverpool, He was not far behind and sent a warm message to the 26-year-old guajiro.

“We all send love to Luis Díaz, since he is with his family to help recover his kidnapped father,” Linda said through her social networks.

The player’s parents were kidnapped in Los Olivos. Photo: Instagram: Luis Díaz – AFP

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO