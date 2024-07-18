The Colombian Luis Diaz and the Argentine Alexis MacAllister They were rivals in the Copa America final that Argentina won last Sunday. Both are Liverpool players and good friends. That’s why Mac Allister responded to the emotional Diaz’s message regarding the defeat of the ‘tricolor’.

“Dear Colombians, I took a few days to process the pain of losing this final. Today I want to thank everyone who accompanied us during the Copa América from every corner of the country, the flags in our hotels, your messages on social media, filling the stadiums, everything was incredible.” This is how the Guajiro began his post on his social networks.

He also said: “Unfortunately we were not able to give ourselves the joy of being champions, but I assure you that this group will not tire of trying and that we will get excited again. I am proud of our entire team, we are a family and we have given everything on the field for our flag.”

Luis Díaz scored the first goal in the Colombia-Bolivia match. Photo:Cristian Alvarez. FCF Share

At the end of her post, Díaz said: “Lastly, I want to tell you that life has taught me to fall and get up, pain is a teacher that forges character and molds us for a better future. LONG LIVE COLOMBIA, we will return.”

However, it is pertinent to say that Luis Díaz had a good Copa América, but much more was expected of him. He scored only one goal in the tournament, in Colombia’s thrashing of Panama.

Mac Allister’s reaction

Alexis MacAllister was not indifferent to Díaz’s words. On his social network X (formerly Twitter), the Argentine midfielder told the Colombian: “Hello Luchito and congratulations, you did it in the championship and you did it.”

Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister, in Liverpool. Photo:X Alexis MacAllister Share

In recent weeks there has been talk of selling Luis Díaz. However, journalists covering the English club claim that this is not true. “Liverpool are not looking to sell Luis Diaz,” posted James Pierce.

After Luis Diaz’s poignant Instagram post reflecting on Colombia’s Copa America final loss to Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister showed real class with his reply to his Liverpool teammate 🫶 #LFC pic.twitter.com/HPxyxnPG6e — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 18, 2024

The Guajro remains in the plans of Arne Slot, who replaced Jürgen Klopp as technical director of the English club.

Díaz is enjoying a few days of rest with his family and will later travel to England to return to Liverpool and join the preseason for the 2024/2025 campaign.

