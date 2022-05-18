Luis Diaz has done so well so far at Liverpoolthat there are those who expect much more, perhaps as a vote of confidence or as a form of pressure.

Pressure for Lucho

Luis Diaz’s celebration of the FA Cup title.

Given the eventual departure of Mohamed Salah in the coming seasons, There would be a huge gap in the attack, and that is where the Colombian is called to fill that gap, with performances like the ones he has had so far.

Former soccer player Rio Ferdinand, Manchester United legend, was forceful in his statements about this possible scenario. From his analysis, if Salah leaves, the pressure falls on Lucho Díaz.

“If you lose Salah, you’re losing more than 30 guaranteed goals per season,” Ferdinand said on the Vibe with Five podcast. He later added, “That’s where Diaz would have to step up.”

Díaz has been demonstrating all his ability to generate play and define games, even overshadowing at times the current symbols of the team, such as Salah himself, who has lowered his scoring rate.

“In terms of excitement, enjoyment and watching, he (Diaz) is the best, the best, the best. He is scoring but not at the pace of Salah,” Ferdinand said.

Finally, he specified: “That’s what we’re talking about and that’s the difference. Normally what happens when a player like Salah leaves is up to the other players to step up.”

Salah is the great current reference for Liverpool, but there is uncertainty about his future. Barcelona are said to be following him closely. His current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, but it’s all a mystery for now.

Liverpool beat Southampton 1-2 on Tuesday and reaches the last date of the Premier League one point behind the leader, Manchester City.

The Colombian Luis Díaz had no activity in this meeting. Coach Jürgen Klopp put him on the substitute bench, but did not bring him onto the pitch.

