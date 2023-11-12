You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz was received with applause.
Screenshot
Luis Díaz was received with applause.
The Colombian National Team forward entered in the second half of the Liverpool and Brentford match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Luis Díaz lived a special moment during the day in the Premier League. The Colombian was on the substitutes’ bench in the match in which Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 on matchday 12 of the Premier League, but he stole everyone’s attention due to an emotional applause.
We recommend you read: Luis Díaz, with minutes in Liverpool’s win before traveling to the Colombian National Team
The guajiro caught everyone’s attention at the Anfield Road stadium after last Thursday his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, was released by the ELN. The armed group kidnapped him in the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira) while he was traveling in his truck with his wife to an event to which he was invited.
Although Luis Díaz had seen minutes in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat against Toulouse on matchday 4 of the Europa League, this Sunday’s match was special due to the presence of Liverpool fans at home, at Anfield Road.
With the game 3-0 in favor of the Reds, coach Jürgen Klopp decided to send Luis Díaz onto the field in the 83rd minute. The Colombian came on for the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who had an outstanding performance and scored a goal.
Also: Jaminton Campaz justifies his call to the National Team: great goal and assist against River, video
Upon entering the field, the Liverpool public stood up to applaud Luis Díaz with a shocking applause that moved several fans. The ‘7’ was received with applause as a sign of affection after the hard moment he experienced for several days.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #receives #tremendous #ovation #emotional #moment #experienced #Liverpool #video