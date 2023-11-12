Luis Díaz lived a special moment during the day in the Premier League. The Colombian was on the substitutes’ bench in the match in which Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 on matchday 12 of the Premier League, but he stole everyone’s attention due to an emotional applause.

The guajiro caught everyone’s attention at the Anfield Road stadium after last Thursday his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, was released by the ELN. The armed group kidnapped him in the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira) while he was traveling in his truck with his wife to an event to which he was invited.

Although Luis Díaz had seen minutes in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat against Toulouse on matchday 4 of the Europa League, this Sunday’s match was special due to the presence of Liverpool fans at home, at Anfield Road.

Cilenis Marulanda and Luis Manuel Díaz with their son, the soccer player Luis Díaz.

With the game 3-0 in favor of the Reds, coach Jürgen Klopp decided to send Luis Díaz onto the field in the 83rd minute. The Colombian came on for the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who had an outstanding performance and scored a goal.

Upon entering the field, the Liverpool public stood up to applaud Luis Díaz with a shocking applause that moved several fans. The ‘7’ was received with applause as a sign of affection after the hard moment he experienced for several days.

