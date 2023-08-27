Sunday, August 27, 2023
Luis Díaz: reason for the unexpected change in the Newcastle vs. Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz: reason for the unexpected change in the Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz against Ajax.

Photo:

Luis Diaz against Ajax.

Liverpool visited Newcastle.

The Colombian striker Luis Diaz “sacrificed” for him Liverpool, in the game against newcastle from the third date of the Premier league.

Diaz started as the starter. He has earned that condition, because in previous games he has scored two goals.
Because?

The peasant played a good role during the first minutes, but two events precipitated him out of the game.

The first of them the local goal, with which Liverpool was left at a disadvantage.

At minute 25, Anthony Gordon he scored the goal that put Newcastle ahead in a closely contested game.

And three minutes later, the club led by Klopp had an unfortunate action, because Virgil van Dijk he was expelled.

Klopp immediately reconsidered the situation and ordered Díaz to leave the field to give way to Joe Gomez.

