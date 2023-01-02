Luis Díaz reappeared: on crutches he encouraged his Liverpool teammates, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Día makes his effort against the Manchester United mark.
The Colombian is recovering from a knee injury.
January 2, 2023, 10:03 AM
Luis Diaz He was the great luxury guest that he had Liverpool in the matchday 18 of the Premier League against Leicester, as it arrived for the first time on the Anfield stage after several months absent due to a knee injury that kept him off the pitch.
The peasant wanted to give himself the luxury of being in the last game of the year for his club Liverpool and in the midst of crutches, the winger arrived on the reds stage to support his teammates.
Anfield also had the presence of the recent star signing Gakpowho arrived in this winter market looking to succeed in his professional career and will compete for the position with the Colombian.
Looks good
It will be available until March, but this is the second time that Luis Díaz has been seen accompanying his teammates, although the first was against Westham in the month of October, he recently injured his knee.
Díaz has not played since last October 9. That day he left the pitch in the 42nd minute, when he was hit in the knee by the Arsenal defender. Thomas Partey.
At first he was ready to play again on Boxing Day, but his injury worsened: he underwent surgery after a torn collateral ligament in his right knee. (Rigoberto Urán asks for help to stop an ugly habit: what is it?, video)( Shakira’s moving letter: “In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself”)
