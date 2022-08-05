The premier league the curtain rises and Europe gets up early with the start of a new season, full of stars, of signings that generate great expectations, such as Erling Haaland in Manchester City and Darwin Núñez in Liverpool, and with the permanence of players who already gave sample of brightness, as is the case of the Colombian louis dayz, who with 7 months in Liverpool faces this new challenge of going for everything, after winning the Community Shield title last weekend.

Diaz’s mission is to revalidate what he has already done, what he has already shown. His arrival in Liverpool in February was a plus for the powerful English league and, of course, for the Anfield club, which was very close to crowning the title, which finally won the Manchester City.



Díaz is no longer the new one, he is no longer a rookie in that competition or in that club. He has already played 13 games and scored 4 goals in the last Premier League. Now, seven months later, he is a more seasoned player, more knowledgeable of that environment, of that environment, and if when he arrived he showed all that talent and unleashed a lot of euphoria among the fans and the press, it is expected that now, with a preseason on , with friendly matches played, be an even more important piece for the team Jurgen Klopp.



Lucho will aim to take over the position in Liverpool’s attack, where there will again be a lot of competition, especially with the arrival of Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who has the fans revolutionized by his obvious goalscoring ability.

He is also ready to be the protagonist again like Firmino before, and all of them next to the immovable Mohamed Salah. Díaz’s advantage to ratify himself on the starting list is his enormous talent, his speed, his sacrifice, control and punch, weapons with which he has already shone and with which he wants to return to being a leading player, not only in the Premier , but in the Champions League.

top favorites

Liverpool and Manchester City, the two dominant English clubs for the last five years, start as big favorites this new season of the Premier League, which begins this Friday with Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal. The Reds visit Fulham on Saturday (6:30 am), while the Citizens go to London Stadium on Sunday to face West Ham.

As defending champions, and with the expected support of Erling Haaland, Manchester City retain a slim lead according to observers. This course could see the essence of Manchester City’s game modified with the arrival of Haaland, who has just turned 22. Author of 85 goals in 88 games in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian scorer has the responsibility of scoring goals in a team with good numbers in attack in recent years, to the point of having been the best attack of the five major European championships .

Liverpool’s attack won’t have too much to envy City’s this season either, having scored just five fewer goals last year in the Premier League (94-99). The Reds will especially benefit from the arrival of Darwin Núñez, who will have to make Sadio Mané forget, who left for Bayern Munich.

And Cristiano Ronaldo?

English media assure that the Portuguese soccer player has one foot outside of Manchester.

The effect of the arrival of former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be scrutinized at Manchester United, as will the future of a Cristiano Ronaldo determined to leave the club.

After a disappointing season without qualifying for the Champions League, the Portuguese has expressed his desire to leave, but the English club does not want to part with its goalscorer so easily. Ronaldo returned as a hero last summer to the Red Devils to continue his extraordinary career, a team in which he played between 2003 and 2009 and in which he became one of the best players in the world.

On September 11, 2021, he officially marked his return with a resounding double against Newcastle, before an already conquered crowd.

Less than a year later, the Portuguese already wants a divorce. The arrival at the end of April of DT Ten Hag predicted a difficult fit for CR7 in the new system. But Manchester do not want to get rid of the author of 24 goals last season.

millionaire league

The Premier League will give way to a campaign in which the most powerful clubs have strengthened considerably, for what could be the most even English league in recent years, with Manchester City, winner of four of the last five editions, again as a rival to beat, and with a millionaire investment: the Premier League spent on transfers, at the moment and according to Transfermarkt, a total of 1,257,115,036 euros.

The new season of the Premier League is exciting, where, like every year, the market moved a lot. As incentives, players of the stature of the Norwegian Erling Haaland (60 M€) arrived at Manchester City, the Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez (75 M€) at Liverpool, the Argentine central defender Lisandro Martínez (57.37 M€) at Manchester United and Raheem Sterling (€56.20 M), who traded City for Chelsea. The ‘Big Six’ (City, Liverpool, United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham) moved a lot in the summer market, both in casualties and additions.

Chelsea signed Raheem Sterling, one of the best players in the Premier, from Manchester City, for €56.20 million. The blues were one of the clubs that spent the most money on the transfer market (€103.29 million). They also hired Senegalese central defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for €38 million.

In the case of Tottenham, his main move was the incorporation of the Brazilian Richarlison for €58 million from Everton. For its part, Arsenal hit the table by signing Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus for 52.2 million euros.

EFE and AFP

