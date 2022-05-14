Luis Díaz has this Saturday the opportunity to continue appearing in England, as he has done until now, and to lift what would be his second title in Liverpool, when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembleyjust the same rival that they already defeated in the League Cup final, on February 27, with victory in the vibrant penalties (11-10).

Diaz, Liverpool’s weapon

The Colombian has already given countless samples of his talent, adaptation to the club and importance in the squad. He has quickly become a key player in the scheme, even a regular starter, and every time he performs he is praised by the international press, for his goals or his assists, or for his dribbles that excite the fans, or for his starts in speed that manage to unlock complicated matches.

Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.

Díaz is the weapon of DT Jürgen Klopp, so it is expected that he will be in the headline again for this challengewhich is the second of the season for Liverpool, who also dreams of winning the Premier League (it is 3 points behind Manchester City with two dates left) and awaits the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

“It’s a very busy season, but the FA Cup will never be a normal game. It is a special game and, for some, the most important of his career. We want to enjoy it and give ourselves to our people”, said Klopp, who will not have Fabinho, injured.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is only opting for this title and will seek revenge against the Reds after the League Cup final. As if the Blues needed more incentive, this is their third consecutive final, with defeats in 2020 (2-1 against Arsenal) and 2021 (1-0 against Leicester).

Although in recent years Liverpool has been adding several different trophies to its record, the FA Cup has resisted it since 2006: on that occasion they eliminated Chelsea in the semi-finals and faced West Ham in the final, achieving an agonizing draw in 90+1 with a long shot from Steven Gerrard and winning 3-1 on penalties. The last final for the Reds was in 2012…against Chelsea.

Chelsea, for revenge

And it is that the FA Cup has been one of the trophies that has best been given to modern Chelsea: eight cups shine in the club’s record, of which six have been achieved in this century (2000, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2018).

This will be the fourth meeting this season between Liverpool and Chelsea. The first three, twice in the championship (1-1, 2-2) and the League Cup final (0-0, 11-10 on penalties) ended in a draw, although Liverpool emerged victorious from the eleven meters in this last tournament.

In this final stretch of the season, Chelsea have been more hesitant, especially since the elimination in the Champions League against Real Madrid (1-3 in the first leg, 2-3 in the second leg).

Liverpool, meanwhile, have only lost one game in 2022, in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Inter Milan (1-0). The ‘Reds’ are signing a season that could be historic.

SPORTS AND AGENCIES

