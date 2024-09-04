The Colombian National Team is preparing in Barranquilla with all of those called up to face Peru this Friday in Lima, and Argentina next Tuesday in Barranquilla.

The team is third in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the challenge is to get the most out of these two matches, starting with the visit to Lima, where Colombia has not lost since 1981.

Before that match and before the team prepares for the trip to Peru, coach Néstor Lorenzo and player Luis Díaz gave statements to the press.

Lucho arrives in great form, having just scored a double with Liverpool and has received praise from the English press for his performances at the start of the Premier League season.

Lucho spoke of his joy at being back with his teammates and referred to what will happen in the second match of this FIFA date against Argentina, with the precedent of having lost the Copa América final in July.

Present: “I hope to show in the national team what I do for my club. I am proud to wear this shirt and I will give 200% in these matches.”

Peru: “They are a tough opponent. We have to counteract whatever they are going to do. We know their players and it will be a difficult match. We have to be compact.”

Concentration: “The experience at the World Cup was spectacular, with happiness and pride in representing a country. It’s nice to see your teammates.”

This is how they arrive: “We’re doing well. We’ve been training well with our clubs. All of those called up are physically fit. We have to rethink what the coaching staff is doing. We’re calm and focused. We’re looking for the result.”

Argentina: “We want to beat them because we always want to beat the big teams. We’re here to get the three points. That’s the most important thing. When we face Argentina and Brazil, we’re not looking at what we need to get rid of or what we couldn’t win in the Copa America final. We’re thinking about what we did well and what we can improve to be able to beat them… We just want to get a good result, play well, and be in a good position. We’ve played them many times before and we’re looking for a great game and to be calm. We lost a final against them, but there are many rematches and we have to take advantage of what football and life give us.”

Barranquilla: “It’s nice to be back in Barranquilla. People show their affection for me, for me and for the entire national team. In the Copa América we were almost always the home team. We expect a Metro full of excited people, we’re going to work to make them happy.”

