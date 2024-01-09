The Colombian soccer player Luis Diaz He returns to action this Wednesday in the Carabao Cup match against Fulham.

Lucho is going through a great moment with the Reds, with whom he has just scored a goal in the FA Cup match this weekend against Arsenal.

With the goal against the Gunners, Guajiro Díaz completed a particular list in his career. The coffee attacker has already scored a goal against Liverpool's five great rivals, who are part of the so-called 'Big Six', as they are the teams with the greatest history and greatness in English football.

Díaz has already scored goals against Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur (2 goals) in Premier League matches. In addition, he scored against Arsenal in the FA Cup; while at Manchester City He scored against Porto, from Portugal, facing them in the Champions League.

With the Liverpool shirt he only needs to score against City, although he already knows what it's like to beat them.

The above fits like a glove these days, when Liverpool will not have Mohamed Salahas he plays with Egypt in the African Cup.

Next match

Liverpool and Fulham meet this Wednesday at 3 pm in the first leg of the English League Cup semi-final, known as the Carabao Cup. The game will have ESPN TV service.

The second leg of this serious Carabao Cup semi-final is scheduled for January 24, at 3 p.m.



Chelseatenth in the Premier League, lost 1-0 on their visit to Middlesbrough, a team from the middle zone of the second division, this Tuesday in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals. The 'Blues' will be forced to come back in the second leg, which will be played at their Stamford Bridge stadium on January 23.

