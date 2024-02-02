Luis Díaz, ready for another battle: date and TV of Liverpool's duel against Arsenal

Just four days after having notably surpassed the reception of Chelsea (4-1), the leader Liverpool will visit Arsenal (3rd) on the 23rd day of the Premier League, with Manchester City (2nd) waiting for a setback by the 'Reds' to get closer to first position.

With 51 points, the team Jurgen Klopp They lead the English championship standings, with five points more than City and Arsenal, although Pep Guardiola's side have a postponed match on matchday 18 pending. On Sunday, the 'Reds' will return to the Emirates Stadium less than a month after eliminating the 'Gunners' from the English Cup (2-0) in the third round.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool player.

New opportunity for the Colombian Luis Diaz who was the protagonist in Liverpool's victory against Chelsea in midweek.

The Colombian attacker scored the fourth goal and also made an assist in said match.

The men of Mikel Arteta They will seek revenge for that defeat, with a result that will allow them to re-engage in the fight for the championship heading into the final stretch of the season. Manchester City will be attentive to what happens in north London, which will close the day on Monday at the home of Brentford (15th, 22 points).

After his participation in the last minutes of Wednesday's match against Burnley, it seems that scorer Erling Haaland will be able to continue regaining prominence in that match, after two months of absence due to injury. Opposite him will be Ivan Toney, who after his eight-month suspension for sports betting has scored two goals in as many games.

Tottenham (4th) will open the day on Saturday at Everton's field (18th, 18 points), with the 'Toffees' in full free fall after a string of five Premier League games without a victory (two draws and three losses). For its part, Unai Emery's Aston Villa (5th, 43 points) will visit bottom team Sheffield United hours later at Bramall Lane, increasingly closer to returning to the Championship. Among the contenders for the European places, the duel at Old Trafford between Manchester United (7th, 35 points) and West Ham (6th, 36 points) on Sunday stands out.

