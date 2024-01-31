He Liverpool On Wednesday, they resolved Chelsea's complicated visit to Anfield on matchday 22 of the Premier League with a 4-1 win. At Anfield, the match was marked by the great performance of the young Northern Irish full-back Conor Bradley and the Colombian Luis Diaz.

(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz, sensational: new great goal with Liverpool, against Chelsea)

20 years old, Bradley has been gaining prominence on the right wing due to the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold and with two assists and a goal he was key in the resounding victory over the Londoners. His first goal pass went to the Portuguese Diogo Jota (23), before extending the score himself with a great shot (39). In the second half, before being substituted and applauded, he had time to assist the Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai (65).



Lucho was the protagonist with an assist on the second goal and with a goal to close the 4-1 victory, after a cross from Darwin Núñez.

Lucho's joy

Luis Díaz scores with Liverpool. See also Anal Chinese balls: true story of the trap that has chess in check

The Colombian had another great display with the Liverpool shirt and was another of the most highlighted by the English press.

At the end of the match, the Colombian player gave statements and celebrated the Reds' great moment.

“We prepare to play good games, to be in the position we are in, to do it in a good way, working; very happy to be in that position. The Premier is tough, we have to continue in that trend knowing that we have not won anything, we have to continue with that concentration to stay in first place and rest for what is coming,” Lucho said on ESPN.

With 51 points, Liverpool remains the leader, five ahead of Manchester City (2nd) and Arsenal (3rd), although the Citizens have one game less. For its part, Chelsea remains stuck in the middle of the table (10th), 12 points away from the Champions League places. Both teams will meet again on February 25 at Wembley, in the League Cup final

SPORTS

More sports news