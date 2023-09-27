Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Luis Díaz reaches millionaire figures: he is among the most expensive players in the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz reaches millionaire figures: he is among the most expensive players in the world

The Colombian is the most expensive player in the entire Liverpool squad.

Luis Fernando Díaz gave the other footballers an advantage, since he was injured for several months. And despite his long absence, He remains a top player in the Premier League and the South American teams.

The Colombian attacker recovered his level and is a shining figure for the Colombian National Team, which has just begun the path to the South American Conmebol qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup; just as he is an important man in England’s Liverpool.

The ‘Transfermarkt’ portal, specialized in world football market values, highlighted Luis Fernando Díaz as the only Colombian in the top 100 most valuable. Furthermore, at 26 years old he is the most valuable footballer in the Liverpool squad.

Luis Diaz

According to the information revealed, The attacker currently has a market value of 75 million euros, which would be approximately 322,285,675,350 Colombian pesos.

‘Lucho’ Díaz is the best in Liverpool in market value, surpassing Mohamed Salah, who registers a value of 65 million; also to teammates like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Núñez, who have the same value as the Egyptian.

Luis Diaz

The ranking of the most valuable in the world It is headed by the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé and the Norwegian Erling Haaland, quoted at 180 million euros.

With information from Futbolred

