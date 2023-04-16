The time has come for Luis Díaz. Six months after withdrawing injured from the match between Liverpool and Arsenal in October last year, the peasant will be back on the field officially.

The attacker of the Colombian National Team, victim of a knee injury that required surgery, he would reappear this Monday in Jürgen Klopp’s team, for the match against Leeds United, for the Premier League.

According to the German coach, “Díaz is at 100 percent.” However, from the English team they communicate that the peasant will have to wait to be a starter, since it is necessary to take it “step by step”.

‘It wasn’t his season until now’

In their pre-game newsletter, Liverpool inform that “Díaz is likely to be among the substitutes having returned to full training following the knee injury he sustained in October.”

“(Luis Díaz) He is 100% ready and training; now he has to reintegrate. He will be in the call for this weekend if nothing strange happens”Klopp acknowledged in his last press conference.

Now, in statements collected by the club’s official media, Klopp added: “He was out for a long time, it wasn’t his season until now. But he’s absolutely fine, he didn’t lose his skills, that’s good, but like I said, we have to see how, step by step, we can bring him back to the team.”

Then, speaking of the return of Spaniard Thiago compared to Diaz’s, Klopp hinted that Diaz will be a substitute.

“It’s a different situation [a la de Díaz], obviously. Thiago is a candidate to be a starter and if we line up Luis from the start, probably people will say to me, ’30 minutes’ and things like that, and then we cannot put him as initialist because we would have to make the first change a little before“said the DT.

Jurgen Klopp on having a week to prepare for the Leeds game: “Of course it’s different. You can go through pretty much everything that is important in football. You can work on defensive stuff, you can work on offensive stuff. You can do finishing, you can even do endurance if… pic.twitter.com/x6xT6rWbzn — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 16, 2023

The game between Liverpool and Leeds will be this Monday at 2 pm on ESPN.

