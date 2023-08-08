Luis Díaz puts on the women’s national team shirt: message of support at the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia women’s team.
The Liverpool footballer sent a message to the team.
The Colombian women’s soccer team He puts his goal in the World Cup at stake this Tuesday in Melbourne: “Play seven games out of seven.” She is determined to achieve a historic qualification to the quarterfinals against a Jamaica clinging to live another epic chapter and knock down another South American team with its defensive strength.
The Colombians left behind the 1-0 defeat against Morocco, which made them put their feet on the ground after breaking all the forecasts, beating Germany 2-1 after having made their debut in the orbital event with a 2-0 victory against South Korea.
After qualifying as the first in Group H, to avoid France, the “Tricolor” knows that the time has come to confirm its moment and will look for the hand of its star Linda Caicedo another bath of glory in the championship of Australia and New Zealand. This will be the second time that Colombia has played a round of 16 in a World Cup.
Lucho’s message
A few hours after the game, the footballer Luis Diazwho this Monday scored a great goal in a friendly match, put on the women’s team shirt and left a message for the team.“I am with you to defend the flag and the colors that unite us, let’s go Colombia for this World Cup dream,” wrote Lucho.
