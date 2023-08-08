Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz puts on the women’s national team shirt: message of support at the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz puts on the women’s national team shirt: message of support at the World Cup

Close


Close

Colombia women's team

Colombia women’s team.

Colombia women’s team.

The Liverpool footballer sent a message to the team.

The Colombian women’s soccer team He puts his goal in the World Cup at stake this Tuesday in Melbourne: “Play seven games out of seven.” She is determined to achieve a historic qualification to the quarterfinals against a Jamaica clinging to live another epic chapter and knock down another South American team with its defensive strength.

See also  Colombia Selection: victory is a poem! (Meluk tells him...)

The Colombians left behind the 1-0 defeat against Morocco, which made them put their feet on the ground after breaking all the forecasts, beating Germany 2-1 after having made their debut in the orbital event with a 2-0 victory against South Korea.

After qualifying as the first in Group H, to avoid France, the “Tricolor” knows that the time has come to confirm its moment and will look for the hand of its star Linda Caicedo another bath of glory in the championship of Australia and New Zealand. This will be the second time that Colombia has played a round of 16 in a World Cup.

Lucho’s message

A few hours after the game, the footballer Luis Diazwho this Monday scored a great goal in a friendly match, put on the women’s team shirt and left a message for the team.“I am with you to defend the flag and the colors that unite us, let’s go Colombia for this World Cup dream,” wrote Lucho.

See also  Ducati MotoGP and Bagnaia's flat tires. Dall'Igna: "We are in good standing, that's why ..."

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #puts #womens #national #team #shirt #message #support #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Amazonian Dialogues show the wisdom of Amazonian black women

Amazonian Dialogues show the wisdom of Amazonian black women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result