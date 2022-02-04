Luis Díaz put on the Liverpool shirt and already trained with his new club

The Colombian louis diaz landed this friday Liverpool and he immediately joined the structure of the ‘Red’ team after his signing last week.

(You may be interested in: Luis Díaz wins without playing: the enormous faith that J. Klopp, his coach, has in him)

Díaz has flown for the first time to Liverpool after his signing was finalized and after attending the call with Colombia and being present in the defeats against Peru and Argentina in the qualification for Qatar 2022.

After his arrival and after the meeting with DT Jurgen Klopp, the Colombian put on the shirt of his new team.

Then, he started his first training session, in an individual session, according to Liverpool.

(Also read: Colombia: the millionaire that would be lost by not going to the World Cup, according to Fenalco)

The Colombian has arrived at Liverpool from Porto in exchange for 45 million euros and 15 more in variables.

In the next few hours he met the German Jürgen Klopp, his new coach, and his new teammates, except for Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, who are still playing in the Africa Cup.

SPORTS AND EFE

more sports news