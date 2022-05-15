Luis Díaz put Jürgen Klopp to speak in Spanish! This was what he told her

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Klopp and Diaz.
In the midst of a hug between the DT and the peasant, Spanish and ‘other languages’ were protagonists.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 15, 2022, 09:54 AM
During the dream that Luis Díaz is living, the German coach Jürgen Klopp has been his great ally.
Since his arrival at the ‘red’ team, the helmsman has shown him that he fully trusts him both with his line-ups and with his accolades at press conferences.
In the midst of this great relationship that they maintain, the repeated hugs have been the best summary of the affection they have for each other. This Saturday, after the FA Cup title, one more to the list. The best: Klopp spoke in Spanish.
(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: the accident with the FA Cup winner’s trophy: video).
‘Come on!’
After the game against Chelsea, in the midst of the effusiveness of the victory, Klopp and Díaz had a space alone. A warm hug, full of pats on the back, stole the limelight.
Although what they talked about was not heard on the broadcast, Klopp was in charge of revealing what happened.
“Luis Diaz is so funny, we hugged each other after the game just yelling ‘let’s go!’ and a lot of things, the few words I know in languages similar to Spanish (laughs). He is so funny…”told the German at a press conference.
More news
SPORTS
May 15, 2022, 09:54 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #put #Jürgen #Klopp #speak #Spanish #told
Leave a Reply