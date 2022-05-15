Luis Díaz put Jürgen Klopp to speak in Spanish! This was what he told her

During the dream that Luis Díaz is living, the German coach Jürgen Klopp has been his great ally.

Since his arrival at the ‘red’ team, the helmsman has shown him that he fully trusts him both with his line-ups and with his accolades at press conferences.

In the midst of this great relationship that they maintain, the repeated hugs have been the best summary of the affection they have for each other. This Saturday, after the FA Cup title, one more to the list. The best: Klopp spoke in Spanish.

‘Come on!’

One more hug between the coach and the footballer.

After the game against Chelsea, in the midst of the effusiveness of the victory, Klopp and Díaz had a space alone. A warm hug, full of pats on the back, stole the limelight.

Although what they talked about was not heard on the broadcast, Klopp was in charge of revealing what happened.

“Luis Diaz is so funny, we hugged each other after the game just yelling ‘let’s go!’ and a lot of things, the few words I know in languages ​​similar to Spanish (laughs). He is so funny…”told the German at a press conference.

