Monday, May 16, 2022
Luis Díaz put Jürgen Klopp to speak in Spanish! This was what he told her

May 15, 2022
Luis Diaz and Klopp

Klopp and Diaz.

In the midst of a hug between the DT and the peasant, Spanish and ‘other languages’ were protagonists.

During the dream that Luis Díaz is living, the German coach Jürgen Klopp has been his great ally.

Since his arrival at the ‘red’ team, the helmsman has shown him that he fully trusts him both with his line-ups and with his accolades at press conferences.

See also  'Luis Diaz is everything you could wish for': Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

In the midst of this great relationship that they maintain, the repeated hugs have been the best summary of the affection they have for each other. This Saturday, after the FA Cup title, one more to the list. The best: Klopp spoke in Spanish.

(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: the accident with the FA Cup winner’s trophy: video).

‘Come on!’

Luis Diaz and Klopp

One more hug between the coach and the footballer.

After the game against Chelsea, in the midst of the effusiveness of the victory, Klopp and Díaz had a space alone. A warm hug, full of pats on the back, stole the limelight.

Although what they talked about was not heard on the broadcast, Klopp was in charge of revealing what happened.

“Luis Diaz is so funny, we hugged each other after the game just yelling ‘let’s go!’ and a lot of things, the few words I know in languages ​​similar to Spanish (laughs). He is so funny…”told the German at a press conference.

See also  Bayona and Ramírez, bronzes for Colombia in the Nations Cup

More news

SPORTS

