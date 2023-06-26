Luis Díaz is one of the most beloved footballers in the Liverpool squad, one of the biggest clubs in the world and with whom he has already won three titles. Although the team’s season was not good, Those led by Jurgen Klopp aim to straighten their path in 2023-2024, with the Colombian as a key player.

This Monday, June 26, it was confirmed that the Colombian changes his shirt number. Following the departure of veteran James MilnerLuis Díaz will leave 23 for 7, Liverpool’s iconic number, as it was worn at the time by the legendary Kenny Dalglish and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

“Fans who have already purchased the replica 2023-24 home jersey printed with the name ‘Luis Diaz’ ​​and the number ’23’ will be personally reimbursed by the attacker in a similar exchange for a ‘Luis Diaz 7’ jersey,” reported Liverpool on its official website.

Liverpool, who next season will play the europa league, already confirmed that a world champion arrives at the club. It treats of Alexis Mac Allister, Argentine that will use the number 10.

How much is the Liverpool shirt worth?

The ‘reds’ shirt is worth around £75, which is equivalent to about 400,000 Colombian pesos. However, marking it with the number and name of Luis Diaz it is worth 16 pounds, about 85,000 pesos more.

In addition, the shipment by DHL of the shirt costs around 20 pounds, another 106,000 Colombian pesos.

Thus, the new Liverpool shirt, which is worn by the Nike brand, is worth around 591,000 Colombian pesos. The prices were taken from the official website of the club.

