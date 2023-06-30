More names continue to be known for Junior’s farewell party a Sebastian Viera , on July 8, at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. The last to be confirmed is the former junior player and Liverpool figure, Luis Diaz.

The guajiro will be part of the stars that will accompany the Uruguayan goalkeeper, in the last game he will wear the rojiblanca shirt after 12 years in the institution.

Through a video on the club’s social networks, he made the news. “Hello people, how are you? I wanted to take the opportunity to invite you this June 8 at 4 in the afternoon to the Metropolitan Stadium. I will be attending the great farewell of Captain Sebastián Viera. God bless you, we are waiting for you”, said ‘Lucho’ himself.

The extreme is for these days of vacation in the city next to his family.

🔥🦈 FIGHT DIAZ COMES HOME!

The crack Luis Díaz confirmed that he will be present at Sebastián Viera’s farewell next Saturday, July 8 at the Estadio Metropolitano.

What are you waiting for to acquire your ticket? pic.twitter.com/kyhJakVy1W — Junior FC (@JuniorClubSA) June 30, 2023

Other confirmed names

For the farewell game, names such as idols have been confirmed. Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama, Giovanni Hernández and Teófilo Gutiérrez.

In addition, Luis Narváez, Marlon Piedrahita, Sebastián Hernández and Carmelo Valencia.

It is expected that more names will continue to be added to the list in the coming days.

Tickets for the game are now available at yourballot . South and north stands cost $10,000, eastern $20,000, high western $30,000, low western $40,000.

While the eastern box is $30,000 and the western box is $40,000. Prices do not include service.

Children enter free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket in the Eastern and Western Upper Grandstands.

