Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz picks up the pace: the luxuries he invented in 10 minutes on the court

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz picks up the pace: the luxuries he invented in 10 minutes on the court


close

louis diaz

Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.

Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.

The Colombian resumes little by little his best rhythm.

Luis Diaz He returned to have minutes with Liverpool. Little by little he tries to get back in shape, after being off the courts for six months.

(It may interest you: Luis Díaz entered at the end and Liverpool won 3-2 in a spectacular game, the goals)

See also  Diletta Leotta and Karius: the star of Dazn pregnant? "There's a picture..."

The peasant entered at minute 80 in the match that his team won 3-2 against Nottingham Forest, in the Premier League.

10 minutes to show up

Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.

The striker entered for Diogo Jotawho with two goals was the great figure of a close and difficult match.

Díaz returned to the competition the previous Monday, when he entered the 81st minute of the game that his team beat Leeds 6-1.

Luis Díaz had not played officially since October last year, when a clash with the African Thomas Partey, from Arsenal, left him injured.

As he spent Monday outside his house, now Díaz, at Anfield, was cheered when he entered the field.

The Colombian has not had scoring chances in both games, but the important thing is that he gains confidence after his long break. And he has already had plays that show all his desire to consolidate his talent again.

Diaz picks up the pace

A compilation of his best actions in the 10 minutes he had on the field is shared on social networks.

See also  Liverpool vs Real Madrid: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #picks #pace #luxuries #invented #minutes #court

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The evacuation of US diplomats and their families from Sudan begins

The evacuation of US diplomats and their families from Sudan begins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result