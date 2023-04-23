Luis Díaz picks up the pace: the luxuries he invented in 10 minutes on the court

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.
The Colombian resumes little by little his best rhythm.
Luis Diaz He returned to have minutes with Liverpool. Little by little he tries to get back in shape, after being off the courts for six months.
(It may interest you: Luis Díaz entered at the end and Liverpool won 3-2 in a spectacular game, the goals)
The peasant entered at minute 80 in the match that his team won 3-2 against Nottingham Forest, in the Premier League.
10 minutes to show up
The striker entered for Diogo Jotawho with two goals was the great figure of a close and difficult match.
Díaz returned to the competition the previous Monday, when he entered the 81st minute of the game that his team beat Leeds 6-1.
Luis Díaz had not played officially since October last year, when a clash with the African Thomas Partey, from Arsenal, left him injured.
As he spent Monday outside his house, now Díaz, at Anfield, was cheered when he entered the field.
The Colombian has not had scoring chances in both games, but the important thing is that he gains confidence after his long break. And he has already had plays that show all his desire to consolidate his talent again.
Diaz picks up the pace
A compilation of his best actions in the 10 minutes he had on the field is shared on social networks.
