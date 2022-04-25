Luis Díaz, patented move: he had already done it with Junior: video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Fernando Diaz
The Colombian stood out once again with Liverpool, in the classic against Everton.
April 25, 2022, 07:55 AM
Luis Dïaz was the protagonist once again this weekend with Liverpoolwith a couple of plays that amazed the fans and the world press.
Díaz entered the 60th minute of the match between Liverpool and Everton to break the lock on the ‘toffee’ team.
Although he failed to score ‘Lucho’, he needed less than 180 seconds to steal the applause of the fans of the ‘red’ team at Anfield Road’.
At minute 63, Luis Díaz surprised with great control that was the epicenter of great praise. Then, he made a luxury assist, a ‘scissor’ for his team’s goal.
However, it is not the first time he has done it. A video is circulating on social networks that shows Díaz making the same move to control the ball, but with the Junior shirt.
