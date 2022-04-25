Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Luis Díaz, patented move: he had already done it with Junior: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
close

Luis Fernando Diaz

Luis Fernando Diaz

The Colombian stood out once again with Liverpool, in the classic against Everton.

Luis Dïaz was the protagonist once again this weekend with Liverpoolwith a couple of plays that amazed the fans and the world press.

Díaz entered the 60th minute of the match between Liverpool and Everton to break the lock on the ‘toffee’ team.

Although he failed to score ‘Lucho’, he needed less than 180 seconds to steal the applause of the fans of the ‘red’ team at Anfield Road’.

At minute 63, Luis Díaz surprised with great control that was the epicenter of great praise. Then, he made a luxury assist, a ‘scissor’ for his team’s goal.

I have already done it

However, it is not the first time he has done it. A video is circulating on social networks that shows Díaz making the same move to control the ball, but with the Junior shirt.

#Luis #Díaz #patented #move #Junior #video

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

