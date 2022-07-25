Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Luis Díaz: partner in Liverpool sends a message to Colombia, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid.

Liverpool continues to do its preseason in Europe.

Luis Díaz is still in preseason with Liverpool, after his first successful six months with that team.

Díaz looks integrated, being an important part of a team in which he landed in such a natural way that even he himself has been surprised.

(Egan Bernal could lose leadership in Ineos: hiring bomb)
(Piqué: unexpected reaction to hearing the boos and shouts of ‘Shakira!’)

Now is the time to work, to push yourself to the limit to polish what you lack in definition and brand, as Jürgen has asked you Klopp, but also sunbathing with Salah and Tsimikas, riding a bike with Darwin Núñez and even to make one of the stars of the squad one more barranquillero.

Is he understood?


Luis Diaz asked Fabinho to send greetings to his beloved land and the Brazilian dared, in perfect Spanish, to talk about Colombia and ‘La Arenosa’.

In the British squad, one of the leading players has already left, as Sadio Mane ended up in the Bayern Munich, and although no more movements are expected in Italy, there is talk of a very possible one.

With Díaz, Liverpool reached the final of the Champions League, the one he lost to Real Madrid in Paris, and fought for the Premier League title until the last game.

This was the message.

(Luis Díaz would lose another teammate at Liverpool)

