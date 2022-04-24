Monday, April 25, 2022
Luis Díaz, on the bench: Liverpool vs. Everton LIVE, follow the big game

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Colombian defender Yerri Mina was not taken into account in the ‘toffee’ team.

This Sunday, at 10:30 am, Liverpool faces Everton in another edition of the traditional Merseyside derby.

On the ‘red’ team, the Colombian Luis Díaz, who comes from having a great participation in the middle of the week against Manchester United, with goals and assists, he starts as a substitute.In the ‘toffee’ team, the Colombian defender Yerri Mina was not taken into account by DT Frank Lampard.

Follow live Liverpool vs. Everton from the Premier League.

lineups

Minute by minute

