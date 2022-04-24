Luis Díaz, on the bench: Liverpool vs. Everton LIVE, follow the big game

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz.
Colombian defender Yerri Mina was not taken into account in the ‘toffee’ team.
April 24, 2022, 10:00 AM
This Sunday, at 10:30 am, Liverpool faces Everton in another edition of the traditional Merseyside derby.
On the ‘red’ team, the Colombian Luis Díaz, who comes from having a great participation in the middle of the week against Manchester United, with goals and assists, he starts as a substitute.In the ‘toffee’ team, the Colombian defender Yerri Mina was not taken into account by DT Frank Lampard.
Follow live Liverpool vs. Everton from the Premier League.
lineups
teamnews 📋
How we line-up for today’s Merseyside derby 🔴 #LIVE
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022
Minute by minute
SPORTS
April 24, 2022, 10:00 AM
