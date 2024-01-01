Luis Diaz He started 2024 motivated, full of confidence and eager to shine with Liverpool. The Colombian was important in the victory of the Liverpool against Newcastle, 4-2, in a Premier League match: they gave him a penalty, disallowed a goal and he contributed to the first goal. The Reds are leaders.

Liverpool started the game with problems, against an opponent who stood up well on the field, but it was precisely in those moments when the Colombian shone the most.

Díaz had a goal disallowed in the 17th minute, it was a great finish, but there was a previous offside by Darwin Núñez. Then, the Colombian was fouled for a penalty that Salah missed.

The Colombian was very insistent in attack, providing his usual speed and feint in different areas of the field. He even participated in Liverpool's first goal, when he created the play that ended in Salah's goal.

ADVANCE

More sports news