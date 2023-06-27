The transfer market lives determining hours. And everything indicates that there will be a new novel. On this occasion, the protagonist promises to be kylian mbappewho in previous days left his future with Paris Saint Germain in doubt, wanting to fulfill his contract until 2024, be free and start negotiating with another team in six months.

According to the majority of Spanish media, the closest path that Mbappé would have is Real Madrid. However, Marco Kirdemir, a popular Fifa agent of Turkish descent, told ‘Marca’ that the situation is not so clear for the ‘merengues’. this then there is a weight rival that seeks to meddle in the plan: Liverpool. And Luis Díaz, the player with the best valuation of the current squad of the English team, could be harmed.

The juicy offer that Liverpool is preparing for Mbappé

Marco Kirdemir, who has had Mexican coach Javier Aguirre on his list of representatives, assured in a chat with ‘Marca’ that The anger of the PSG managers with Mbappé is huge.



“They told me that they are very angry. They wanted and were sure that I was going to renew. The Emir of Qatar is very upset”said the agent in his interview with ‘Marca’.

This being the case, the most feasible option is for Mbappé to leave PSG. But, assured Kirdemir, the news will not come from Spain.

“There will be news during the next week. We will have news from England and Germany”said.

Questioned about the future of the French star, the Fifa agent was encouraged to say that Liverpool of England is competing with Real Madrid.

“Liverpool wants to pay a fortune for Mbappé, and the fortune he is talking about would be around 300 million euros (250, plus bonus)”he stated.

Marco Kirdemir (FIFA agent who knows Mbappé’s environment): 🗣️”Liverpool are willing to pay €250M plus bonuses for him. They will compete with Real Madrid. The final decision will be made by the player.” pic.twitter.com/943Ua0MHc8 – José Enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 27, 2023

Although there is no clarity as to whether Liverpool’s supposed intention will come true, some sports media stress that the signing of Mbappé would take away the ‘crown’ from Luis Díazbecause the guajiro will stop being the best valued player on the squad.

And although some portals say that Díaz’s position would be in danger, the reality of Liverpool seems to deny this situation, since the peasant enjoys the support of the team’s ownership. And, in practical terms, Mbappé does not play in his position.

