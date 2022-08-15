Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Luis Díaz not only scored a goal: see the play ‘against everyone’ that captivated fans

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2022
in Sports
0


Luis Díaz not only scored a goal: see the play 'against everyone' that captivated fans
Photo:

ESPN and AFP screenshot

The majority stayed with the annotation. However, ‘Lucho’ had already shown his intentions.

A great goal from Colombian Luis Díaz relieved the Liverpool that he could get a greater punishment in his staging at Anfield against Crystal Palace that did not take advantage of his advantage in the scoreboard or the numerical superiority in the last half hour, when the reds were left with ten due to the naive expulsion of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez .

When the Uruguayan forward fell into the trap of the Danish Joachim Andersen and saw the red card, there were 33 minutes left to play and Patrick Vieira’s London team won by a goal to nil. Everything was uphill for Jürgen Klopp’s team, which is still without a win in the new season. Two games and two draws. Against Fulham on the first date. Now against Palace, at Anfield, where they did not lose all last season.

For the first time in the last decade the ‘reds’ were left without a win in their opening game at home in a course. And it could have been worse. However, Luis Díaz was in charge of bringing Liverpool to life. And although he came to the rescue when he picked up a ball on the left wing and dodged several rivals until he found the crescent of the area to score his first goal of the season, ‘Lucho’ had already shown that he was hungry for goals. A move, ‘against everything and everyone’, that’s how he showed it.

Diaz, ‘against everyone’

Louis Diaz
Photo:

Screenshot ‘ESPN’

In the first half of the game, Diaz had a striking play in the area around the 16th minute.

He received and tried to make a ‘little hat’. Then, even though the ball didn’t go high enough, he didn’t lose it from his power.

At the end, when he already had players grabbing him by the shirt, ‘Lucho’ took a shot that bounced off a rival.

“Luis Diaz against all”They commented on the transmission channel.

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE

Tags:
