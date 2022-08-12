Luis Díaz nominated for the Ballon d’Or! This is the list of your competitors

Guajiro Luis Díaz, currently at Liverpool, is the only Colombian nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

‘Lucho’ Díaz, for the Ballon d’Or

France Football magazine is revealing this Friday the candidates for the Ballon d’Or, an award given to the best footballer of the previous season.

So far, these are the nominees:

– Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Real Madrid

– Rafael Leão (Portugal) AC Milan

– Christopher Nkunku (France) RB Leipzig

– Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Liverpool F.C.

– Joshua Kimmich (Germany) Bayern Munich

– Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) Liverpool F.C.

– Vinícius Junior (Brazil) Real Madrid

– Bernardo Silva (Portugal) Manchester City

– Luis Diaz (Colombia) Liverpool FC

– Robert Lewandowski (Poland) FC Barcelona.

The prize will be awarded on October 17.

The Argentine Leo Messi won the last edition of 2021.

More news

ADVANCE