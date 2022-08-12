Luis Díaz, nominated for the Ballon d’Or! This is the list of your competitors

Guajiro Luis Díaz, currently at Liverpool, is the only Colombian nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

The winger of the Colombian National Team, who had a great first season with the English team, receives the nomination after an excellent campaign both with Porto, from Portugal, and with the aforementioned Liverpool.

‘Lucho’ Díaz, for the Ballon d’Or

Luis Díaz celebrates his new goal with Liverpool.

France Football magazine revealed this Friday the candidates for the Ballon d’Or, an award given to the best footballer of the previous season:

– Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Real Madrid

– Rafael Leão (Portugal) AC Milan

– Christopher Nkunku (France) RB Leipzig

– Mohamed Salah (Egypt) Liverpool F.C.

– Joshua Kimmich (Germany) Bayern Munich

– Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) Liverpool F.C.

– Vinícius Junior (Brazil) Real Madrid

– Bernardo Silva (Portugal) Manchester City

– Luis Diaz (Colombia) Liverpool FC

– Robert Lewandowski (Poland) FC Barcelona

– Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) Manchester City

– Carlos Casemiro (Brazil) Real Madrid

– Heung-Min Son (South Korea) Tottenham Hotspur

– Fabinho Tavares (Brazil) Liverpool FC

– Karim Benzema (France) Real Madrid

– Mike Maignan (France) AC Milan

– Harry Kane (England) Tottenham Hotspur

– Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) Liverpool FC

– Phil Foden (England) Manchester City

– Sadio Mané (Senegal) Bayern Munich

– Sébastien Haller (Ivory Coast) Borussia Dortmund

– Luka Modric (Croatia) Real Madrid

– Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) Real Madrid

– Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Manchester United

– Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) Manchester City

– Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia) Juventus F.C.

– Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) Liverpool F.C.

– João Cancelo (Portugal) Manchester City

– Kylian Mbappé (France) Paris Saint-Germain

– Erling Haaland (Norway) Manchester City.

The Argentine Lionel Messi won the last edition of 2021.

the other categories

Lionel Messi and his seventh Ballon d’Or.

Best Goalkeeper Nominees (Lev Yashin Trophy)

– Yassine Bounou (Morocco) Sevilla FC

– Alisson Becker (Brazil) Liverpool FC

– Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Real Madrid

– Ederson Moraes (Brazil) Manchester City

– Mike Maignan (France) AC Milan

– Edouard Mendy (Senegal) Chelsea F.C.

– Manuel Neuer (Germany) Bayern Munich

– Jan Oblak (Slovenia) Atletico Madrid

– Kevin Trapp (Germany) Eintracht Frankfurt

– Hugo Lloris (France) Tottenham Hotspur.

Best Young Nominees (Kopa Trophy)

– Karim Adeyemi (Germany) Borussia Dortmund

– Jude Bellingham (England) Borussia Dortmund

– Eduardo Camavinga (France) Real Madrid

– Gavi Paez (Spain) FC Barcelona

– Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) Bayern Munich

– Nuno Mendes (Portugal) Paris Saint-Germain

– Jamal Musiala (Germany) Bayern Munich

– Joško Gvardiol (Croatia) RB Leipzig

– Bukayo Saka (England) Arsenal F.C.

– Florian Wirtz (Germany) Bayer Leverkusen.

