Thursday, May 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz, nominated for Player of the Week in the Champions League: this is how you can vote

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz celebrates his goal against Villarreal.

Photo:

Domenech Castello. Eph

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Villarreal.

The Colombian had a great performance in the semifinal against Villarreal.

Luis Díaz lives an exceptional present. The Colombian player continues to be the protagonist at Liverpool and each new performance is more surprising, like the one he had this week in the Champions League.

Díaz shone in the second leg of the semi-final against Villarreal, leading Liverpool to the final against Real Madrid on May 28 in France.

See also  Volleyball VaLePa won the top match of the Champions League, Vantaa Ducks in Helsinki

Nominated by Uefa

louis diaz

Luis Díaz continues to shine with Liverpool. Here, his goal against Villarreal.

Photo:

Domenech Castello. Eph

The Colombian, who was a substitute on Tuesday in the second leg, came on and scored a decisive goal, which earned him all kinds of praise in the world press. In addition, he was elected figure of the party.

“It’s my game, what characterizes me. Every game is a new revenge, always going out to look for more. I know what it costs, I have to take advantage of every moment, every moment, every minute that the coaching staff gives me, because that’s what we’re here for. , to help the team and feel good,” Díaz told ESPN at the end of the game.

For this reason, this Thursday he appears among the four nominees for Best Player of the Week in the Champions League.

Díaz competes for the award with Coquelin, from Villarreal; with Bernardo Silva, from Manchester City, and with Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Fans can choose the best player by going to Uefa’s official Champions League website and voting. The link here.

See also  All Xavi's goals as a player against Espanyol

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #nominated #Player #Week #Champions #League #vote

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.