Luis Díaz, nominated for Player of the Week in the Champions League: this is how you can vote

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz celebrates his goal against Villarreal.
Domenech Castello. Eph
Luis Díaz celebrates his goal against Villarreal.
The Colombian had a great performance in the semifinal against Villarreal.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 05, 2022, 06:26 AM
Luis Díaz lives an exceptional present. The Colombian player continues to be the protagonist at Liverpool and each new performance is more surprising, like the one he had this week in the Champions League.
Díaz shone in the second leg of the semi-final against Villarreal, leading Liverpool to the final against Real Madrid on May 28 in France.
Nominated by Uefa
The Colombian, who was a substitute on Tuesday in the second leg, came on and scored a decisive goal, which earned him all kinds of praise in the world press. In addition, he was elected figure of the party.
“It’s my game, what characterizes me. Every game is a new revenge, always going out to look for more. I know what it costs, I have to take advantage of every moment, every moment, every minute that the coaching staff gives me, because that’s what we’re here for. , to help the team and feel good,” Díaz told ESPN at the end of the game.
For this reason, this Thursday he appears among the four nominees for Best Player of the Week in the Champions League.
Díaz competes for the award with Coquelin, from Villarreal; with Bernardo Silva, from Manchester City, and with Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper.
Fans can choose the best player by going to Uefa’s official Champions League website and voting. The link here.
SPORTS
more sports news
May 05, 2022, 06:26 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #nominated #Player #Week #Champions #League #vote
Leave a Reply