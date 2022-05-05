Luis Díaz, nominated for Player of the Week in the Champions League: this is how you can vote

Luis Díaz lives an exceptional present. The Colombian player continues to be the protagonist at Liverpool and each new performance is more surprising, like the one he had this week in the Champions League.

Díaz shone in the second leg of the semi-final against Villarreal, leading Liverpool to the final against Real Madrid on May 28 in France.

Nominated by Uefa

Luis Díaz continues to shine with Liverpool. Here, his goal against Villarreal. Photo: Domenech Castello. Eph

The Colombian, who was a substitute on Tuesday in the second leg, came on and scored a decisive goal, which earned him all kinds of praise in the world press. In addition, he was elected figure of the party.

“It’s my game, what characterizes me. Every game is a new revenge, always going out to look for more. I know what it costs, I have to take advantage of every moment, every moment, every minute that the coaching staff gives me, because that’s what we’re here for. , to help the team and feel good,” Díaz told ESPN at the end of the game.

For this reason, this Thursday he appears among the four nominees for Best Player of the Week in the Champions League.

Díaz competes for the award with Coquelin, from Villarreal; with Bernardo Silva, from Manchester City, and with Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Fans can choose the best player by going to Uefa’s official Champions League website and voting. The link here.

