Luis Diaz He is having a good start to the year with Liverpool, a team in which he enjoys ownership and good performances.

Lucho is standing out with his usual offensive presence, with assists and goals.

The winger had arrived at Anfield on January 30, 2022, a transfer that became known in the middle of a Colombia National Team concentration and that was signed, in an atypical way, in the winter market, basically to beat Tottenham, who He accelerated to stay with him. Díaz spoke with Klopp, was convinced to wear red and went, via Porto de Portugal, for 45 million euros.

On February 6, 2022, the guajiro was a substitute in the Reds' 3-1 victory against Cardiff City, for the fourth round of the FA Cup, a match in which he came on for the complement, gave an assist and was about to score, in a very promising debut. That day he got into the hearts of the fans who applaud him today.

Now, as a celebration of his anniversary, a goal by the Colombian has been nominated for best goal of the month. He precisely scored it in the FA Cup and qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup ,on January 7 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 and that calming goal was the work of number 7, who at 90+5 received a great assist from Diogo Jota and scored from the right and up to beat Ramsdale. This was the annotation:

To choose the winner, users will be able to enter the Liverpool website and vote for their favorite goal.

