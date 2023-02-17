Luis Díaz, Neymar’s teammate? Liverpool shakes with this version

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz shouts goal again.
New information about the future of the Brazilian player.
Luis Diaz He is advancing in his recovery process from a knee injury and his return to the pitch is approaching, estimated for the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, a press version shakes the team, due to the possibility that the Brazilian star will join the squad Neymar.
The reports of this Friday link the Liverpool with a possible negotiation with PSG for the Brazilian.
“It is believed that the intermediaries spoke with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastleinforming the clubs of Neymar’s interest in moving to the Premier League, as well as his possible availability”, say the versions, citing ’90 min.com’.
Already Neymar, 31, has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent years, but this new version shakes up the Liverpool world.
Approaches with Chelsea
According to information from ‘Le Parisien’, there was an extraordinary meeting between Al Khelaifi, president of PSG, and Tod Boehly, owner of Chelsea.
The talk would have been about the main topic of Neymar’s future, with the option for the Brazilian to leave the Paris club.
Apparently Neymar’s stay at PSG is unsustainable. It is said that the club would even seek, if necessary, to let him go as a free agent, to save his high salary, despite not earning a euro as a transfer.
