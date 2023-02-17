Friday, February 17, 2023
Luis Díaz, Neymar’s teammate? Liverpool shakes with this version

February 17, 2023
louis diaz

Luis Díaz shouts goal again.

New information about the future of the Brazilian player.

Luis Diaz He is advancing in his recovery process from a knee injury and his return to the pitch is approaching, estimated for the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

See also  Luis Díaz comes to the rescue: spectacular assist for Liverpool goal

Meanwhile, a press version shakes the team, due to the possibility that the Brazilian star will join the squad Neymar.

Neymar, footballer for Paris Saint-Germain.

The reports of this Friday link the Liverpool with a possible negotiation with PSG for the Brazilian.

“It is believed that the intermediaries spoke with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastleinforming the clubs of Neymar’s interest in moving to the Premier League, as well as his possible availability”, say the versions, citing ’90 min.com’.

Already Neymar, 31, has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent years, but this new version shakes up the Liverpool world.

Approaches with Chelsea

According to information from ‘Le Parisien’, there was an extraordinary meeting between Al Khelaifi, president of PSG, and Tod Boehly, owner of Chelsea.

The talk would have been about the main topic of Neymar’s future, with the option for the Brazilian to leave the Paris club.

Apparently Neymar’s stay at PSG is unsustainable. It is said that the club would even seek, if necessary, to let him go as a free agent, to save his high salary, despite not earning a euro as a transfer.

See also  Luis Díaz: this was what the English press said about his performance in the Champions League

SPORTS

More sports news

