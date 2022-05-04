Luis Díaz has the world of football out of the picture. His new recital with Liverpoolbeing the architect of qualifying for the Champions League final, has aroused all kinds of praise, and there was a very emotional one from former Argentine player Sergio Agüero.

Díaz was not a starter, but his entry in the second half was decisive for Liverpool to qualify.

Agüero, surprised with Díaz

Agüero, who participates in a series of broadcasts called Watch Party, in which they comment live on the Champions League matches for the ESPN network, did not hold back when talking about the Colombian, every time he touched the ball.

“‘Mom, what Luis Dïaz plays’, was one of the phrases of ‘Kun’, in full transmission, touching his head and amazed by the Colombian’s game.

In addition, he had other words for the Colombian player, like when he just entered the field: “Luis Díaz has the ball glued to his foot… It’s impossible to carry it like that.”

Then, in a shot by Díaz that passed very close to the post, he managed to shout the goal: “How heavy Luis Díaz is, asshole, here goes the Colombian, what a great goal…”.

And when Díaz scored his goal, Agüero couldn’t believe it: “Goal by Luis Diaz… Uyuyuy, eye, he entered and cornered Villarreal…”.

In the end, Diaz was chosen as the man of the match and once again drew praise for his great performance.

