While the Liverpool he clings to his options to get into Champions League and defeated Fulham (1-0) with a penalty goal from Mohamed Salah to reduce the difference with Manchester United to four points, Luis Diaz was chosen as a model.

Of course, the ‘Reds’ have two more games than United, who have it in their hands to return to the ‘Champions’ after a year’s absence.

(Video: Diego Osorio, the ex-soccer player who went from heaven to hell) (Piqué, caught: a prince with a new queen, neither Shakira, nor Clara Chía)

those of jurgen klopp They have to perform a miracle that is still possible and in which they believe, as was demonstrated this Wednesday at Anfield, where against Fulham with nothing at stake they took the three points ahead.

Despite little interest from the ‘Cottagers’, already saved and with no chance of getting into Europe, Liverpool had to suffer to win, and they only got it thanks to a gift from the Londoners.

With five minutes to go, Issa Diop he fell asleep with the ball at his feet and Núñez pressured him until he took it off. In a desperate attempt to get rid of the ball, the Frenchman kicked into the air and instead of contacting the ball, he took the Uruguayan ahead.

Clear penalty and ball for Salah, who stamped it into the net with a strong and forceful shot to the center.

With the exception of Luis Díaz, who sought to dribble and a goal with which to continue propping up his return to the pitch, the rest of Liverpool was satisfied with the result, given the slightest threat from Fulham, with their heads already on vacation.

The new shirt

Liverpool unveiled the shirt that they will use at home in the 2023-2024 season and Díaz was one of the protagonists.



Along with Darwin Núñez and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the guajiro was part of the presentation.

The new shirt costs 74.95 pounds sterling, about $440,000 pesos, but the key is that Díaz continues to be a benchmark for the club.

