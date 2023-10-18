Luis Diaz He had bad fortune in the match between Ecuador and Colombia, this Tuesday, October 17 in Quito.

The attacker invented a great play to create a penalty that he himself was in charge of executing.

Díaz took the ball, but his shot was saved by the Ecuadorian goalkeeper, drowning out the cry for a goal from the entire Colombian National Team.

Immediately, a gale of memes was unleashed on social networks. The users had no mercy with Díaz and humorously attacked the player for his mistake.

They also remind him that in the game against Uruguay he also missed a great scoring opportunity.

The memes

SPORTS