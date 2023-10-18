You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz memes.
Luis Diaz Memes.
The attacker had the opportunity to score and failed against Ecuador.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Luis Diaz He had bad fortune in the match between Ecuador and Colombia, this Tuesday, October 17 in Quito.
The attacker invented a great play to create a penalty that he himself was in charge of executing.
Díaz took the ball, but his shot was saved by the Ecuadorian goalkeeper, drowning out the cry for a goal from the entire Colombian National Team.
Immediately, a gale of memes was unleashed on social networks. The users had no mercy with Díaz and humorously attacked the player for his mistake.
They also remind him that in the game against Uruguay he also missed a great scoring opportunity.
The memes
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #misses #penalty #victim #cruelest #memes