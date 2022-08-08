Luis Díaz played just over sixty minutes in Liverpool’s debut in the 2022/2023 Premier League and, in the opinion of most British media, it did not have its best presentation.

The peasant starred in a couple of brilliant plays in the 2-2 of the ‘Reds’ vs. Fulham, but he did not have the importance of other games.

In fact, at the end of the commitment, Jürgen Klopp, his coach, was direct: “can play better”.

Now, comments about Diaz’s performance are coming from former British footballers and commentators. The one made by Jamie O’Hara, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, one of the sharpest.

‘A Liverpool mistake…’

Luis Dïaz, at stake in the Champions League.

“Luis is a great player, a fantastic player, today he had a great opportunity. For offensive players, on a day like this, it’s not easy because the rival defends massively. We didn’t play well enough…”Klopp had said at the post-match press conference.

And he added: “When we were close, you immediately saw how good Lucho is, one on one, a shot at the post, I don’t know exactly, but it happened close. Yes, he is a brilliant player, but he can play better than today , like all South Americans”.

O’Hara seemed to be on the same line.

“It was a bad result for Liverpool, you can’t draw with Fulham in the first game of the season if you have title aspirations. Núñez had to start for me. That decision is very disappointing on Jurgen Klopp’s part,” O’Hara said on ‘Talk Sports’.

“Nunez came off the bench and wreaked havoc. If he starts the game, Liverpool will probably win that game comfortably. Fulham were excellent – they went after Liverpool. Liverpool did not appear, in my opinion. I thought they were going to be shocking in the first half and they didn’t really get going. When Núñez came in, they changed a bit,” he added.

(A tragedy: Police would have killed a world champion of jiu-jitsu during a fight in a bar).

Luis Díaz (cen.), in action against RB Leipzig. Photo: Ronny Hartmann. AFP

In the end, O’Hara concluded his intervention with a dart to the Colombian.

“For me, Liverpool have lost Sadio Mane and I don’t think they have replaced him yet. I don’t think Luis Diaz will get the same numbers that Mane got and that could be a mistake. I really think it will be a mistake by Liverpool,” he said.

More news

SPORTS