Five games without losing, three victories in a row, the last one at the London stadium against West Ham, have revitalized the Liverpoolin a streak and acceleration that is located at the gates of the European zone of the Premier. This Wednesday, Luis Díaz had more playing minutes.

Has awakened the set of Jurgen Klopp that has tightened in this section of the season, at the decisive moment. When many’s legs tremble and they fall prey to the situation, Liverpool handles itself as it pleases.

Victory and minutes for Lucho

He carried out a vibrant duel against a rival on the rise who had straightened his situation, had distanced himself from the threat of relegation and who had been among the four survivors of the Europa League. It was an open clash that Liverpool had to straighten out because the Hammers took the lead before the quarter hour mark and surprised the Reds. it was from brazilian Lucas Paqueta, who started driving down the left wing that ended with a wall with Michail Antonio.



The South American, from outside the area, executed a great shot that went past Alisson. Liverpool was reactivated, which only took five minutes to equalize. it was a steal from Andy Robertson that started the action. Trent Alexander Arnold found Cody Gakpo who surprises the Pole Lukasz Fabianski from afar.

The imbalance could fall either way. Diogo Jota had two before the break and then Michail Antonio, with a header, with Alisson beaten, missed just before the break. West Ham took the lead with a goal from Jarrod Bowen but the VAR canceled it out and everything went back to the way it was.

Until Liverpool scored. It was in a corner taken by Robertson that Joel Matip headed, comfortable, alone, towards the net to put Klopp’s team ahead. The shock opened. He tried to equalize West Ham and Liverpool had space but failed to sentence. He got the victory at the end, to be sixth in the standings, just one point behind Aston Villa, which marks the European zone of the Premier.At minute 59, Luis Díaz entered the court, who continues to accumulate minutes after his return from injury.

1 – West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma (Maxwel Cornet, m.70) and Michail Antonio (Danny Ings, m.70).

2 – Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson (Thiago Alcántara, m.59), Fabinho, Curtis Jones (James Milner, m.84); Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota (Luis Díaz, m.59) and Cody Gakpo (Darwin Núñez, m.78).

Goals: 1-0, m.13: Lucas Paquetá. 1-1, m.18: Cody Gakpo; 2-1, m.67: Joel Matip. Referee: Chris Kavanagh. Incidents: match corresponding to the thirty-third day of the Premier League played at the London Stadium.

