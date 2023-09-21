Luis Díaz makes Liverpool win: see the Colombian’s great goal in the Europa League

This Thursday, the Liverpool of England measured their strength against Lask Linz at the Raifeissen Arena stadium, a game corresponding to date 1 of the Europa League and where Colombian Luis Díaz was the protagonist with a great goal.

The guajiro, who was a starter in Jürguen Klopp’s team, responded to the German coach’s confidence and scored the goal with which Liverpool beat Linz in their European debut.

News in development…