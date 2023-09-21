Friday, September 22, 2023
Luis Díaz makes Liverpool win: see the Colombian's great goal in the Europa League

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz makes Liverpool win: see the Colombian’s great goal in the Europa League

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

The Colombian forward took advantage of a great center and sent the ball to save.

This Thursday, the Liverpool of England measured their strength against Lask Linz at the Raifeissen Arena stadium, a game corresponding to date 1 of the Europa League and where Colombian Luis Díaz was the protagonist with a great goal.

(It may be of interest to you: James, after missing a penalty, scores a goal with Sao Paulo, video).

The guajiro, who was a starter in Jürguen Klopp’s team, responded to the German coach’s confidence and scored the goal with which Liverpool beat Linz in their European debut.

News in development…

Medellín loses the points for not appearing against Jaguares

